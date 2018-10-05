Reno cannabis dispensary eyes $20K in donations for Moms on the Run

RENO, Nev. â€” During the month of October,Â Greenleaf WellnessÂ will donate $2 from every transaction toÂ Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run Â â€” a Reno nonprofit dedicated to assisting women with their everyday expenses while they're in treatment for cancer.

In 2017, the cannabis dispensary raised $18,000 for the nonprofit, according to a news release. At the time, the dispensary's charitable efforts reportedly marked the first time a local dispensary has donated to a community nonprofit.

"Last year, we were beyond proud of our customers and staff for supporting us reach this milestone fundraising goal to assist Moms on the Run," said Steve Duque, vice president of Greenleaf. "This year, we hope to surpass our goal and donate over $20,000."

"We're so grateful for community partners like Greenleaf Wellness," added Barbara Pinocchio, founder of Pinocchio's Moms on the Run. "Their generous donation of $18,000 helps make it possible for us to assist over 50 local patients a month with everyday living expenses."