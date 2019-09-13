Reno Chef Mark Estee to open new restaurant in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. — An Italian restaurant operated by Reno Chef Mark Estee and his partners is opening in the downtown space about to be vacated by The Martin Hotel.

The new eatery will open after a brief remodel once the Basque restaurant at 308 N. Curry St. closes after serving its last dinner on Sept. 29.

“It’ll take 10 to 14 days or so, but I can’t see us not being open by Nevada Day,” said Estee.

The new restaurant, which the owners have yet to name, will be open for lunch and dinner and possibly brunch on Sunday, said Estee. He hopes to retain as many employees as possible from The Martin Hotel.

“I know the owner, John (Arant) and he’s a great guy,” said Estee, whose partners make up the Reno Local Food Group. “Our restaurant group feels really lucky to have this opportunity.”

Reno Local Food Group consists of Estee and partners Tanya McCaffrey, Nick Meyer and Tommy Linnett. The group also operates The Union on Carson Street just across Curry Street from its new restaurant, and Overland Restaurant & Pub in Gardnerville.

In Reno, Estee also owns Liberty Food & Wine Exchange, Liberty Events and Catering, and chez louie (located inside the Nevada Museum of Art).

Arant, owner of The Martin Hotel, said he’s closing his restaurant after a year to spend more time with his far-flung family.

“I am personally backing away from working these many hours,” said Arant. “I have a son, a daughter, and three grandchildren and they’re spread all over the country.”

Arant also owns the original The Martin Hotel in Winnemucca, which is remaining open.

Estee’s new Italian eatery, plus another new tenant will bring 308 N. Curry St., to full occupancy, said Steve Neighbors, one of three trustees of the Hop & Mae Adams Foundation, which built the mixed-use complex.

The other new tenant is Northern Nevada Development Authority, which is moving into the first floor space between Squeeze In and The Martin Hotel on October.