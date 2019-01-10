Reno City Council: limit for marijuana dispensaries to stay at eight

Go here to view the full staff report from this Jan. 9 Reno City council agenda item.

RENO, Nev. — On Wednesday, Jan. 9, the Reno City Council held its regular monthly meeting to discuss and potentially vote on several issues, one of which involves the city's marijuana retail business law.

According to a city press release issued after the meeting adjourned, staff presented potential changes for additional retail marijuana business locations, as well as modified hours of operation.

After discussion, "Council directed staff to continue proceeding with just four potential retail marijuana store licensees and that operating hours should not be changed," according to the city.

City marijuana business licenses

As of the end of 2018, there are four licensed retail marijuana businesses operating within city limits.

According to a city staff report, the Nevada Department of Taxation had previously allocated a maximum of 10 licenses for the city. However, City Council on June 6, 2018, adopted its own ordinance to limit the total number of potential cannabis businesses to eight.

The following month, the state taxation department informed the city it still had six remaining licenses to be allocated (in addition to the four dispensaries already operating within city limits).

Following an application period for these licenses that ended in September 2018, the state issued conditional licenses to the top six applicants wishing to open marijuana businesses in Reno.

"On December 5, 2018 … the City of Reno was provided the list and informed of the six conditional license recipients and their state rankings. The conditional licenses are valid for 12 months, and the applicant must be operational (including final inspection, local jurisdiction license, etc.) before it may receive a final license from DoT," according to the city. "In short, the applicants still have many steps to complete before receiving a final state license, including, but not limited to, receiving a local business license and special or conditional use zoning permits as required by the local jurisdiction."

However, considering the city's current law limits the number of possible dispensaries to eight, city staff would only work with the top four candidates. With council directing staff at the Jan. 9 meeting to not change the city's law, it means that only four additional businesses could be approved in the future.

Marijuana business hours of operation

Currently the hours of operation for both medical marijuana dispensaries and retail stores are limited to between 8 a.m. and midnight seven days per week, according to city law.

After some discussion at the Jan. 9 meeting, council decided not to change those hours.