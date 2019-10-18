Reno company donating proceeds in October to Breast Cancer 2 Bikini

RENO, Nev. — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local meal prep company Mother of Macros is donating a portion of proceeds throughout October to the local Breast Cancer 2 Bikini program.

The company launched its special edition packaging on Oct. 1, featuring a pink ribbon on each meal, and is encouraging online followers to talk with healthcare providers about family history and risk, according to a press release provided by PR firm Crossover Communications.

“Many, if not most, of our customers have some sort of a personal connection to the disease,” Mother of Macros Founder and CEO Alyssa Starr said in the press release. “Knowing they can fuel their own bodies with healthy, nutrient-dense meals while giving back to this amazing organization is very special for us.”

According to the release, donations will provide financial sponsorships and inspire hope for Breast Cancer 2 Bikini participants as they embark on a 24-week journey of intense training, nutrition counseling and support services.

Breast Cancer 2 Bikini is a Northern Nevada-based fitness and nutrition program designed to help local survivors regain their strength both mentally and physically. The program concludes at the Best of the West Classic NPC Fitness Competition each October.

“Social media gives us an opportunity to reach and hopefully empower a large audience,” stated Starr. “As a female business owner, I feel a sense of responsibility to raise awareness where I can and support these warriors affected.”