Reno company offers emergency survival kits for pets

RENO, Nev. — Last year after Hurricane Harvey, Michelle Danielson collected donations, filling a pickup truck and trailer with pet food and supplies.

With those actions, Marshall's Mission — named after Danielson's dog — was born.

Danielson drove some 4,000 miles from Nevada to Texas and back so Marshall's Mission could deliver much-needed supplies to people and their pets in need.

The trip inspired Danielson to partner with her friend, Claudia Wiles, to establish Pet Evac Pak LLC, a Reno-based company that offers emergency survival kits for pets.

The kits are packaged in either a backpack or airline-approved pet carrier for easy grab and go. They contain enough food and water to sustain pets for 72 hours in cases of emergency. The food has a shelf life of five years.