Reno company’s opioid documentary nominated for regional Emmy

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Three Sticks Productions, a Reno-based video production company, recently received a regional Emmy nomination for best documentary for the film, “Prescription for Hope: Overcoming Nevada’s Opioid Epidemic.”

The 29-minute documentary was one of four chosen from 26 entries for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Pacific Southwest Chapter.

The film follows the lives of several Nevadans who have experienced the loss of a loved one due to opioids, and the constant battle and power of hope to overcome an opioid addiction.

“It was an honor to help tell these powerful stories of Nevadans by shedding light on the opioid crisis that is sadly affecting many Nevadans,” said Alphonse Polito, producer and director at Three Sticks Productions. “We’re thrilled that Prescription for Hope received an Emmy nomination and that it has helped raise awareness about the epidemic.”

The Nevada Broadcasters Association and Eric Bonnici were the executive producer on the documentary. Eric and his team were instrumental in the distribution of the documentary and ensured it aired on every public television station in the state.

A still from the film, “Prescription for Hope: Overcoming Nevada’s Opioid Epidemic.”

Courtesy photo

“When former Governor Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services tasked the Nevada Broadcasters Association and our member stations with the initiative of bringing awareness to the horrific opioid epidemic, we partnered with Three Sticks Productions because we knew they were capable of creating an impactful and empowering story,” said Bonnici, vice president of the Nevada Broadcasters Association. “This nomination would mean nothing, if the message was not heard loud and clear, that the opioid epidemic is real and it’s up to us to stop the stigma and lead towards recovery.”

“We’re grateful to Governor Brian Sandoval, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nevada Broadcasters Association for entrusting Three Sticks Productions to create this meaningful documentary,” added Polito. “We have so much respect for the people in the documentary that let us into their lives and bravely shared their stories so that we could help inform others about this issue and create an inspiring message of hope for those in need.”

The Pacific Southwest region includes San Diego, Bakersfield, Palm Springs, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The other nominees include “San Diego’s Gay Bar History,” “Saving ‘Ohi’a — Hawaii’s Sacred Tree,” and “Shattered Dreams: Sex Trafficking in America.”

Winners will be announced at the annual Emmy Award Presentation on June 15 in Las Vegas. To view the Prescription for Hope documentary, visit knowyourpainmeds.com.

This article was provided to the NNBV on behalf of Three Sticks Productions. Go to http://www.threesticksproductions.com to learn more.