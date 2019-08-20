Reno contractors, builders partner with STEP2 for 4 cottage makeovers

RENO, Nev. — The Builders Association of Northern Nevada and its charitable arm, the Builders Association Charity, have partnered with local nonprofit STEP2 for the 3rd Annual Cottage Makeover.

According to an Aug. 13 press release from STEP2, the program helps revitalize homes on STEP2’s campus at 3700 Safe Harbor Way in Reno, which are being used by area women who are recovering from chemical dependency.

“Seeing the bravery of these women, coming to get the help they need, in a community we helped build and to see the association giving back to the cause has created such empathy that we want to continue giving back and ask others in the community to step up and help fight these addictions and mental health issues,” said Don Tatro, CEO of BANN, in a statement.

Northern Nevada builders, subcontractors and suppliers are working to completely remodel four cottages. Construction has begun, and the unveiling is set for Sept. 20.

Other builders and construction partners helping with the BANN2gether project include Ryder Homes, Toll Brothers, Desert Wind Homes and Tanamera, in addition to many other subcontractors and supporters, according to the STEP2 Facebook page.

“I cannot express how grateful we are and how much this project means to the women in our program,” said Mari Hutchinson, STEP2’s CEO, in a statement. “The women who move into these cottages have worked so hard and to be able to move into a newly remodeled cottage is such a gift to them.”

According to the press release, BANN and the Builders Association Charity are still accepting partnerships with businesses for construction materials, new furniture and monetary donations. If you’re interested in being involved, contact the BANN office at 775-329-4611.

STEP2 is a comprehensive residential and out-patient treatment program that provides women struggling to overcome substance abuse disorders, poverty and family violence the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

Go to the STEP2 website at http://www.step2reno.org, or visit them on Facebook to learn more.