Reno crews break ground on 121,000 square foot retirement complex

RENO, Nev. – Carson City based Mission Senior Living on March 18 celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Mountain Lakes Estates Retirement Community in South Reno.

According to a March 21 news release, upon completion in spring 2020, the 121,000-square-foot, four-story building will offer 130 apartment homes for active adults 55 and older.

The ceremonial groundbreaking at the location — off of South Meadows Parkway, just past Sprouts in Reno — recognized several project partners, including Pinnacle Architects, PA, MSL Construction, LLC, Contract Interiors, Western Pacific Electric, and Alpha Omega Mechanical.

Local dignitaries, including Ann Silver, CEO of Reno / Sparks Chamber of Commerce; Bob Gastonguay, representative for Congressman Mark Amodei; and Nate Helton, representative for Senator Jacky Rosen; were also on hand.

Mission Senior Living president, Darryl Fisher, led the ceremony.

In addition apartments, the community will feature walking paths and expansive common areas for gatherings and entertainment; a dining area where chef-prepared meals are served; a billiards room and fitness center; and outdoor gardening areas, among other amenities.

Recommended Stories For You

Mountain Lakes Estates is expected to employ roughly 25 full- and part-time team members. Go to http://www.mountainlakesestates.net to learn more.