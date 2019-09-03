Reno entrepreneur opens third regional Allstate office

Allstate Insurance Company recently announced the opening of a new office in Reno, which is independently owned and operated by Reno entrepreneur Tye Bearden.

According to an Aug. 22 news release from Allstate, the new office at 212 Lemmon Drive is Bearden’s third office in the region.

“We are thrilled to help Reno residents protect what matters most to them,” Bearden said in a statement. “… We’re committed to customer service excellence and making insurance processes seamless and stress-free.”

Bearden also owns and operates two other agencies in Sparks at 1311 N. McCarran Blvd. and 271 Los Altos Parkway.

To learn more about the new office, go here or call 775-332-1818.