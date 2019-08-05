Reno event to offer free social media, PR advice to local businesses

RENO, Nev. — The Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is hosting its fifth annual free event “PR-To-Go” this Friday, with a goal of providing free advice to area businesses.

According to a news release provided by The Impetus Agency on behalf of PRSA Sierra Nevada. “PR-To-Go was created for anyone who could benefit from a refresher in public relations, communications, social media and graphic design.”

“Attendees will have the opportunity to talk with local professionals who will give free advice and share valuable insight designed to help businesses meet their unique communications goals,” according to the news release.

The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Sierra View Library, 4001 S. Virginia St., Reno.

“The event will feature a variety of professionals offering subject-matter expertise on different strategies and tactics,” according to the release. “Throughout the event, attendees can visit different stations to get advice on topics including media relations, traditional messaging, reputation management, social media, internal communications, video, design and more.”

Attendees can go here to register for the event.