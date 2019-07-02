Reno expansion for luxury real estate firm Engel & Völkers set for July 18

RENO, Nev. — The opening date for international luxury real estate company Engel & Völkers’ first Reno office is set for July 18.

A grand opening event will take place 4-7 p.m. at the shop at 203 S Arlington Ave., which is led by managing broker Jen McDonald. Paul Benson will serve as license partner.

Under McDonald’s leadership, Engel & Völkers Reno will service the Reno Metropolitan Area, including the markets of Carson City, Gardnerville, Sparks, Verdi and Mogul, according to a June 21 press release from the company.

The Europe-based luxury real estate company has several locations throughout the United States, and in late 2015 expanded to the region by opening an office in Zephyr Cove, on Lake Tahoe’s southeast shore. Since, it’s opened two shops in Truckee and another in Incline Village.

The expansion to Reno was announced in December 2018 in response to the city’s “changing business landscape, as well as demographics of home buyers and sellers,” according to previous reports — in addition to an uptick in luxury home sales across Northern Nevada in recent years.

The move also comes amid continuing rising home prices across greater Reno/Sparks. In May, the median price for a single-family home in Reno was $420,500, according to the the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, marking the first time that figure has surpassed $420,000.

For comparison’s sake, the median price two years ago for Reno/Sparks in May 2017, according to RSAR, was $335,575. It was $304,000 in January 2017.

“The real estate market in Northern Nevada is healthy and thriving, and home values in Reno are soaring,” Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of, Engel & Völkers Americas, said in the June 21 press release. “As the area continues to boom, in terms of residents, jobs, housing and more, I am confident in Paul and Jen’s ability to lead our brand’s presence here.

“Jen’s proven track record in the Northern Nevada real estate market, Paul’s business acumen and vast global connections, and their collective commitment to upholding the highest standards of service is an unbeatable combination that is sure to result in unmatched luxury client experiences.”

“Reno is in the midst of an extreme period of growth,” McDonald added. “Global companies are increasingly laying down roots here, bringing with them new job opportunities as well as employees from around the U.S. and other countries. As the housing market evolves and clientele diversify, Engel & Völkers’ distinct approach to luxury client service and truly interconnected global network are what the market needs, both for real estate professionals looking to reach their full potential as well as home buyers and sellers in the area looking for their dream home.”

Go to reno.evrealestate.com to learn more.