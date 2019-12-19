Reno Land Inc., local developers donate $25,000 to Boys & Girls Club

RENO, Nev. — Reno Land Inc. and its affiliated development community will donate a total of $25,000 for holiday gifts to this year’s Annual Toy Drive benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

Courtesy The Abbi Agency

Contributors who pledged to the total donation sum along with Reno Land Inc. include Helix Electric, Lyon Living (Park Lane), Tolles Development Company, LLC, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Thomas Spiegel Family Foundation, Klein Financial Corporation (Inova) and David Lee.

“Reno Land Inc. and our partners are committed to serving our community members in Northern Nevada. With our collective donation to the Boys & Girls Club, we hope to assist in providing a happy holiday for families in need,” said Chip Bowlby, President and CEO of Reno Land Inc. “Together, we’d like to wish everyone in the Truckee Meadows a joyous holiday season.”

Reno Land Inc. presented the collective donation of $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club on Dec. 16.

Local children were overjoyed on Dec. 16 when a truck full of toys was delivered to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

Courtesy The Abbi Agency

The city of Reno Building and Safety Division, along with the Northern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council, have been collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, as well as monetary gifts for the holidays.

For more information about Reno Land Inc., visit renolandinc.com. Go to bgctm.org to learn more on the Boys & Girls Club.

This article was provided to the NNBV by The Abbi Agency.