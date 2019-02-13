Reno nonprofits sought to apply for $20K IT Makeover campaign

RENO, Nev. — Microsoft Reno and IQ Technology Solutions are donating $20,000 this year in funding and services to local nonprofits as part of the 11th annual IT Makeover campaign.

According to a Feb. 12 news release, nonprofits can use the funding for Microsoft products and services, as well as technical consulting, implementation services and IT management supplied by IQ Technology Solutions.

Interested nonprofits need to submit an application that includes a description of their current IT solutions and thoughts on how campaign funds could be used to help fulfill their missions.

Go here to download the application. The submission deadline is April 12; recipients will be announced in May.

A committee of IQ Technology and Microsoft employees will review the applications and decide who gets funding.

The companies also will host a Non-Profit Tech Day on March 29 from 3-5 p.m. to provide nonprofits with information on the campaign and guidance on the submission process. The event will be held at IQ Technology Solution's office at 5595 Equity Ave., Suite #300 in Reno.

For more information or to register for the Tech Day event, email ITMakeover@IQisIT.com.

According to Microsoft, a total of $240,000 has been awarded to more than 30 local nonprofits over the past 10 years of the IT Makeover campaign.