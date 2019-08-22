Reno panel to address infrastructure needs amid major population growth

RENO, Nev. — The Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM) of Northern Nevada Chapter will host a breakfast panel discussion Tuesday, Aug. 27, regarding the Northern Nevada region’s infrastructure improvement plans.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. and includes breakfast, panel discussion and a Q-and-A session, taking place at Tamarack Junction’s Round House room (13101 S. Virginia St, Reno). Tickets for CCIM members are $25 and non-members are $35.

“Nevada leads the nation in population growth and Washoe County experienced a 1.6% growth rate last year — over 8,000 new residents now call this area home,” according to an Aug. 21 news release from CCIM. “And this trend is not expected to end anytime soon. To ensure our area is prepared to handle this growth rate, planning for, and managing, infrastructure including mobility, sewer systems, power and telecom is critical.”

According to the release, the following expert panel will address various aspects of the region’s infrastructure plans:

Brian Bonnenfant, Project Manager, Center for Regional Studies

Lee Gibson, Executive Director, Regional Transportation Commission

Vince Griffith, President, Comstock Builders

Ken Krater, President, Krater Consulting Group

J. Carter Witt, President, Silverwing Development

“CCIM is honored to welcome area experts to introduce the plans in place for infrastructure enhancements,” Carole Brill, Northern Nevada CCIM President, said in a statement. “Some might call our burgeoning communities a problem or worry about growing pains, but these panelists look at this as an opportunity to proactively prepare.

“CCIM welcomes community members to join us for insider insight about infrastructure and what’s up next for Northern Nevada development.”

To RSVP, visit http://www.NNevadaCCIM.com.