Reno Phil, Reno Rodeo Foundation partnership helps raise needed funds

The Reno Phil and Reno Rodeo Foundation are climbing back in the saddle for another Rhythm & Rawhide this month. Thanks to a generous sponsorship by Dolan Auto Group, the country western infused fundraiser will again benefit the two local area nonprofits through this unique partnership. The boot-stomping evening in May 2017 raised over $104,000 that was divided between the two organizations.

“The Dolan Family and Dolan Auto Group is excited to partner with the Reno Rodeo Foundation and the Reno Phil. These two organizations enrich our community and provide so much for so many in need. We are honored to be welcomed with open arms and look forward to a wonderful night of music and fun!”

Rhythm & Rawhide isn’t your typical charity dinner. You won’t need to worry about polishing your oxfords, digging out your black satin bowtie, or rushing to the dry cleaner before attending this event. Your least dusty cowboy boots, western shirt s , and wide-brimmed hat s will do.

Laura Jackson, musical director and conductor, will lead the Reno Phil along with featured vocalists Rachel Potter from X-Factor and Patrick Thomas from NBC’s The Voice. The fiddles will be flying with the upbeat tempo of favorite country western classics like Crazy, Jambalaya, and The Devil Went Down to Georgia. Ticket revenue and sponsorships go directly to supporting these two incredible nonprofits and all that they do for our community.

At their roots, the Reno Phil and Reno Rodeo Foundation are tightly intertwined with a common mission of helping the children in our community. Both of these organizations spend countless hours committed to enriching the lives of families and children.

The Reno Phil is well known as northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization but what most folks aren’t aware of is the energy the Reno Phil devotes to music education, enrichment, and exposure for thousands of Washoe County and greater northern Nevada and northeastern California school children, families and adults. The Reno Phil is committed to enhancing music education in public schools by growing and enhancing its five core education programs in order to give our children the access to the music education they deserve and need.

For a decade now, the Reno Phil has provided free after school violin lessons at Title 1 At Risk elementary schools in our area. Over the last few years, the program has evolved to include cello lessons. Only about 39% of the organization’s operating budget is derived from ticket sales, and it relies on donations from the community to continue fulfilling its mission. The impact of the successful 2017 Rhythm & Rawhide rippled throughout the organization and allowed the Reno Phil to grow its music education programs and give our city another wonderful year of orchestral music.

The Reno Rodeo Foundation (RRF) has been enhancing and enriching the lives of northern Nevada families since 1986. The RRF annually assists students with educational scholarships to attend universities and colleges in Nevada, provides local nonprofit organizations with well-deserved grants to support their programs, partners with local hospitals to select a special “Reno Rodeo Wish” child to enhance the quality of their life,” conducts a “Denim Drive” in 14 northern Nevada counties each year to clothe children (24/7, 365 days a year) who have been rescued from unsafe homes, provides new books to “Denim Drive” children that have to attend family court proceedings in northern Nevada District Courts and serves as the anchor for large capital projects to improve the lives of children.

The partnership with the Reno Rodeo Association, who provides a portion of the proceeds from the “Wildest, Richest, Rodeo in the West” helps to support many of the foundation’s programs; it also gives a deeper meaning when they say “We Rodeo for the Kids and is even more special with the celebration of 100 years of Reno Rodeo, 1919-2019.” The RRF prides itself on collaborating with wonderful organizations, like the Reno Phil, with the intent of creating additional opportunities to serve more children in our community. The RRF supported over 80,000 children every year throughout 14 northern Nevada counties. Since 1986 the RRF has distributed over $7 million dollars to thousands of northern Nevada children with extraordinary needs.

“Rhythm & Rawhide is one of those rare events that’s not only a benefit to northern Nevada’s children, but is also a total kick in the pants” said Jeff Turnipseed, Reno Rodeo Foundation President. “The musical experience is exceptional and simply can’t be equaled in this town.”

Rhythm & Rawhide takes place June 1, 2019 at the Downtown Reno Ballroom. RSVP in advance by visiting online at rhythmandrawhide.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $2,500 and individual tickets are $250 each. Dress is western or country cocktail attire.

