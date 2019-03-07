Reno Public Market construction to begin mid-2019

RENO, Nev. — The partners of Reno Public Market recently announced the resurrection of the retail location formerly known as Shoppers Square will be a collaboration among the Casazza Family, Foothill Partners and Loja Real Estate.

According to a Feb. 7 news release, the partnership trio officially acquired the property on Jan. 25; construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2019.

"We knew we needed to take the next step with this property to make it something really special,” Rick Casazza, representative of the Casazza family — which founded Shoppers Square in 1962 — said in a statement. “For the past few years, we have worked to find the best partners to make this vision come to life, and now we have."

According to previous reports, plans call for the original 150,000 square-foot structure at the corner of Plumb Lane and Virginia Street to be de-malled to make way for contemporary spaces, which include a contemporary public market food hall, daily-needs retail spaces and a specialty organic grocer.

In related news, Reno Public Market announced Feb. 28 that Steve Schroeder, owner of Reno Street Food and creator of Food Truck Friday, was brought on as food and beverage consultant. He will work to acquire and secure vendors in the food hall.

Overall costs associated with the redevelopment and project are estimated at $34 million.

Loja Real Estate is a private equity real estate investment firm currently managing $300 million in assets. Foothill Partners is lead developer for Reno Public Market. Go to renopublicmarket.com to learn more.