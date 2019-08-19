Reno Public Market: Full demolition will begin in October

RENO, Nev. — Reno Public Market recently announced demolition and constriction plans for the long-awaited new Midtown shopping, dining and gathering space slated to open in 2020.

Demolition will be completed in three phases: asbestos abatement, interior demolition and exterior demolition, according to an Aug. 12 press release provided by The Abbi Agency on behalf of Reno Public Market.

The first two phases have already begun inside the 150,000-square-foot retail location formerly known as Shoppers Square, located at the corner of Plumb and Virginia streets.

On Sept. 1, construction will begin on the new buildings that will be used for the Cold Stone Creamery and Port of Subs eateries on the south area of the current parking lot on Plumb Lane.

A look at what the new Reno Public Market will look like come next year.

Courtesy Reno Public Market

The first visual of outside demolition will be in early October on the northwest corner of the project.

“We are excited to get a start on the exterior of Reno Public Market,” Doug Wiele of Foothill Partners said in a statement. “There is a lot of work that has already gone into starting this project, and we are ready to announce to the public our timeline for demolition and parts of the construction.”

Reno Public Market is a collaboration among the Casazza Family, Foothill Partners and Loja Real Estate. The partnership trio officially acquired the property on Jan. 25.

Overall costs associated with the redevelopment and project are estimated at $34 million.

The Reno Public Market site plan.

Courtesy Reno Public Market

“Our team has been working diligently to deliver a Reno Public Market that will be beneficial to the community. I am excited to see this business that has been in my family for so long transform into something great,” Rick Casazza said in a statement.

The 150,000 sq. ft. structure will be redeveloped to make way for contemporary spaces, including a public market food hall, daily-needs retail spaces and a specialty organic grocer, in addition to a relocated CVS Drug Store, which is currently at the location and will remain open during construction.

Port of Subs and Cold Stone Creamery are expected to open in their new location in late March 2020.

It was also announced earlier this year that Truckee-based FiftyFifty Brewing Co. will open its first-ever Nevada location, a 9,000-square-foot brewery, at the Reno Public Market next year.