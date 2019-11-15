Reno sisters open wellness-focused interior design company

RENO, Nev. — A new wellness-focused interior design business opened recently near downtown Reno.

Flow Designs is female-owned, focusing on “finding balance, wabi-sabi and flow in the home, and encourages a happy and healthy home by creating space in areas, sustainably sourcing materials and furniture free from harmful toxins,” according to a press release.

The business, locate at 129 Bell St., celebrated a grand opening Nov. 8, and officially opened on Nov. 11.

“Our main purpose as a business is to be a resource for our community in helping to create a holistic flow in their homes that inspires them to make changes that promote mental, emotional and physical wellbeing, because the mind, body and soul, and the home, are all connected,” Kristen Giacomini, co-owner of Flow Designs, said in the press release. “The way you set up your home is an investment in your wellbeing, just like a gym membership or a healthy diet, or a yoga session.”

According to the company’s website. Kristen launched the business with her sister, Katie Giacomini, who both grew up in Truckee and went to high school at Bishop Manogue in Reno.

The sisters drew inspiration to create the company from their mother, Suzanne Russell Giacomini, who died at age 58 six months after being diagnosed with a brain tumor — inspiration that honored their mother’s vision by uniting the things she loved most; family, art, kindness and design.”

With giving back in mind, Flow Designs on Nov. 8 also launched its “Golden Knob” pay-it-forward initiative. According to the press release, each Golden Knob recipient will receive a gift of a free service from the business — and help determine the next recipient.

Go here to nominate someone for a future Golden Knob award.