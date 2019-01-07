Reno + Sparks Chamber names 2019 board officers, members
January 7, 2019
RENO, Nev. — Last week, the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce announced 2019 members of its Board of Directors.
The board helps guide decisions for the organization that as of Jan. 1 has more 1,600 members employing 85,000 residents.
For information about Chamber membership and board proceedings, visit http://www.thechambernv.org or contact Director of Member Engagement Taylor Russo at trusso@thechambernv.org or 775-636-9550.
Below is the list of 2019 board officers and members:
Chair, Darrell Plummer: Sierra Nevada Properties
Chair Elect, Brian Cassidy: Junk King
Past Chair , Josh Bartella: Microsoft
Mike Hix, Treasurer: First Independent Bank
Melissa Davies, Executive Committee: Clark & Associates
Kurt Mische, Executive Committee: KNPB Television
Marily Mora: Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority
Cheraz Ecker: Atlantis Casino Resort Spa
Don Goodman: The Row
Eric Olson: Whitney Peak
Lisa Jansen: One Nevada Credit Union
Kamal Jemmoua: Prominence Health Plan
Linda Bissett: NV Energy
Tom Young:Great Basin Brewery
Abbi Whitaker: The Abbi Agency
Greg Mosier: UNR College of Business
Christy Clark: Wells Fargo Bank
Erik Olson: Renown Health
Tim Crowley: Crowley & Ferrato Public Affairs
Jim Newman: Holland & Hart
Meredith Williams: United Federal Credit Union
Bill Hughes: Peppermill Resort Spa Casino
Ann Silver: Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce