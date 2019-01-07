Reno + Sparks Chamber names 2019 board officers, members

RENO, Nev. — Last week, the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce announced 2019 members of its Board of Directors.

The board helps guide decisions for the organization that as of Jan. 1 has more 1,600 members employing 85,000 residents.

For information about Chamber membership and board proceedings, visit http://www.thechambernv.org or contact Director of Member Engagement Taylor Russo at trusso@thechambernv.org or 775-636-9550.

Below is the list of 2019 board officers and members:

Chair, Darrell Plummer: Sierra Nevada Properties

Chair Elect, Brian Cassidy: Junk King

Past Chair , Josh Bartella: Microsoft

Mike Hix, Treasurer: First Independent Bank

Melissa Davies, Executive Committee: Clark & Associates

Kurt Mische, Executive Committee: KNPB Television

Marily Mora: Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority

Cheraz Ecker: Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Don Goodman: The Row

Eric Olson: Whitney Peak

Lisa Jansen: One Nevada Credit Union

Kamal Jemmoua: Prominence Health Plan

Linda Bissett: NV Energy

Tom Young:Great Basin Brewery

Abbi Whitaker: The Abbi Agency

Greg Mosier: UNR College of Business

Christy Clark: Wells Fargo Bank

Erik Olson: Renown Health

Tim Crowley: Crowley & Ferrato Public Affairs

Jim Newman: Holland & Hart

Meredith Williams: United Federal Credit Union

Bill Hughes: Peppermill Resort Spa Casino

Ann Silver: Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce