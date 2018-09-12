Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce rolls out health plans for small business members

On Sept. 10, the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce announced a game-changer for its small business members — access to major medical health insurance.

With enrollment in The Chamber of Commerce's Association's Health Plans, small business members will be able to provide medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits to their employees, effective Dec. 1, 2018, according to a press release provided by The Abbi Agency.

Association Health Plans (AHP) offer similar benefits to small businesses that have traditionally been accessible to only larger companies, according to the release.

"This is a game-changer for our members with less than 50 employees and creates a more level playing field to compete with larger organizations for recruitment and retention of qualified workers," Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

According to the release, the chamber is partnering with local provider Prominence Health Plan, increasing the accessibility of skilled and highly-qualified healthcare providers to the small business members.

According to the release, programs available through the health plan will include a personalized reward system aimed to motivate employees to make healthy decisions as well as a program offering 24/7 healthcare from licensed physicians and psychiatrists via mobile phone application. In addition, dental care, vision plans and life insurance will be available through Kansas City Life.

"We at Prominence Health Plan feel privileged to partner with The Chamber to enable a more affordable, high quality, customer-focused solution to The Chamber small employer group members," Kamal Jemmoua, COO of Prominence Health Plan, said in a statement. "Small business owners have numerous challenges recruiting and retaining top talent to achieve their business goals and aspirations — we hope we can be a small part of further enabling them."

To roll out the new program, members of the Reno + Sparks Chamber and Prominence Health Plan are offering free workshops open to chamber members, or those seeking to join.

The workshops — which will focus on plan eligibility, plan options, costs and enrollment — will be held at The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce on the following days:

Wednesday, Sept. 26 between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27 between 3 and 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 15 between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 16 between 3 and 5 p.m.

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is located at 449 S. Virginia St. in downtown Reno on the third floor. To RSVP for a workshop, contact Connor Naisbitt at cnaisbitt@thechambernv.org.