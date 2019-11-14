Reno, Sparks fulfillment centers to hire 1,085 seasonal workers

RENO, Nev. — Radial, an omnichannel commerce technology and operations company, recently announced plans to hire 1,085 seasonal workers at its Reno and Sparks fulfillment centers to support increased demand for the 2019 holiday season.

According to a Nov. 5 news release, a recent study published by Radial found the number of U.S. shoppers who reported purchasing at least $100 of goods per month online jumped this year to 59.8 percent.

Given the rise of ecommerce, there are now well over 1 million warehouse workers fulfilling online orders in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Job opportunity in this sector has skyrocketed, with an 87 percent increase in available jobs since 2009 and a 5 percent increase from 2018 levels,” according to the press release.

In Northern Nevada, Radial operates two fulfillment centers — one at 2777 USA Parkway, Sparks, the other at 4910 Longley Lane, Reno.

Seasonal workers hired to join full-time staff at the locations for the holidays “enjoy the benefits of competitive hourly wages, opportunities for overtime, and on-the-job training,” according to the press release.

“We’re thrilled to be creating so many additional jobs in Reno and are excited to welcome back the seasonal workers who return each year,” Andrea Crawford, Senior Manager, Contingent Labor Program at Radial, said in a statement.

According to job postings listed for the Reno and Sparks locations, wages for seasonal positions such as Warehouse Material Handler and Warehouse Fulfillment Specialist range from $13 to $17 an hour, with most offering a 30–a-week hour guarantee.

Across America, Radial employs nearly 3,000 full-time employees at more than 20 fulfillment centers. The company serves many major retailers, including Aeropostale, Cost Plus World Market, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Neiman Marcus, PetSmart, and Urban Outfitters, to name a few.

To learn more about Radial’s seasonal job openings in Reno, visit Radial’s career page here.