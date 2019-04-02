Reno students gain business sustainability experience with Project ReCharge

RENO, Nev. — Forty-five students from Reed and Wooster high schools had the opportunity to learn building sustainability practices through Envirolution's “Project ReCharge” student business project on March 21.

Throughout the day at the Cathexes building at 250 Bell St., students heard presentations from experts, toured the building and conducted sustainability audits.

After collecting the data, they'll begin work on formal proposals at their schools, prioritizing all three spheres of sustainability equally — people, planet and profit.

They'll then demonstrate the most beneficial methods for Cathexes to incorporate sustainable practices into its upcoming remodel. The top proposals will be announced at Envirolution’s year-end event on May 22.

"This innovative project is beneficial for all parties, as the students gain real-life, hands-on experience in creative problem solving by analyzing issues related to sustainability and developing solutions," said Envirolution Executive Director Vanessa Robertson. "These skills allow students to develop essential, relevant competencies such as constructing an argument and backing up claims with collected data.

“Cathexes Architecture will benefit by using the students’ research in their upcoming green remodel."

Envirolution's Project ReCharge is a hands-on inquiry and project-based STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) curriculum and training program that engages students, teachers and community members.

Envirolution is expanding its Project ReCharge program with the Student Business Project Event in partnership with Washoe County School District, and made possible with funding from Tesla. the Nevada Governor's Office of Energy and the City of Reno.

This article was provided to the NNBV on behalf of Envirolution. For more information, visit http://www.envirolution.org, email renoinfo@envirolution.org or call 775-229-8488.