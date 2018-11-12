Reno-Tahoe out of running to host 2030 Winter Olympics

RENO, Nev. — The Reno-Tahoe region will not host the Winter Olympics anytime soon.

The Reno-Tahoe Winter Games Coalition said in a press release Monday, Nov. 12, that it is not financially feasible for the region and declined a bid invitation from the United States Olympic Committee to participate in an accelerated process to decide the next U.S. city to host.

“We have maintained from the start that a Reno-Tahoe bid would have to make sense economically, environmentally and socially,” said Brian Krolicki, RTWGC board chairman, in the release. “Given the parameters and conditions presented, we cannot make the numbers pass muster. To continue, at this point, would be untenable and unwise.”

The RTWGC said it was honored to have been included with Denver and Salt Lake City as a possible host for the 2030 games and that it reviewed the process with “significant deliberation” and didn’t come to the decision “lightly.”

The USOC’s invitation requested RTWGC submit responses to a detailed workbook covering the areas of bid vision, venue planning, transportation planning, security, budgets and public engagements, among other topics, with a submission deadline of Nov. 9.

The decision is based on Los Angeles, who will host the 2028 Summer Games, having exclusive marketing rights from early next year through the completion of the games.

The release stated, “Budget models for the Reno-Tahoe bid are based on a traditional seven-year marketing and sponsorship cycle and the RTWGC does not see an alternative business model to make a significantly shorter time span work.”

“I’d like to thank the Reno-Tahoe Winter Games Coalition for participating in our process up to this point,” said USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland in the release. “The leaders in Nevada and California have demonstrated an incredible commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic community and the athletes we all serve. The USOC looks forward to continuing to work with RTWGC to identify new opportunities to take advantage.