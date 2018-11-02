Reno-Tahoe’s tourism industry focus of Nov. 8 NNBV breakfast

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Business View's November Business & Breakfast event will look at the current state and future potential for the greater Reno-Tahoe region’s tourism/travel industry.

The following panel of speakers will discuss Northern Nevada's opportunity for tourism and travel throughout all four seasons, as well as what annual special events and trends draw tourists to the region:

Phil Delone: President and CEO, Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority

Daphne Lange: Tourism Director, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association

Chris Moran: Public Relations Manager, TravelNevada

Panelists will also look at the economic impact of tourism in the region; what we are doing to be more attractive as a tourist destination; and more related to the successes and challenges that come with attracting travel and tourism to the Silver State.

The event takes place 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Tickets cost $15 for NNBV subscribers and $20 for non-subscribers. Go here to register and learn more.