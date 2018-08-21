Reno Women’s Leadership Initiative kickoff event set for Aug. 21

RENO, Nev. — The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce and the University of Nevada, Reno College of Liberal Arts are partnering to host the 2018-2019 Northern Nevada Women's Leadership Initiative.

According to an Aug. 17 news release, “the Women's Leadership Initiative will begin this September with a series of 90-minute monthly salons facilitated by experts in various subject areas to lead open discussions on topics relevant to women leaders, allowing women leaders from northern Nevada to also share their stories and wisdom.”

A kick-off event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Chamber of Commerce, hosted by Ann Silver, CEO of the Chamber, and Debra Moddelmog, dean of the College of Liberal Arts.

Further, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will attend and reportedly speak about female leadership and empowerment.

According to the Chamber, more than 40 women leaders from Northern Nevada have signed up to participate. The program will conclude with a Northern Nevada Women’s Leadership Summit in fall 2019, designed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

"Women leaders in northern Nevada have unique experiences in their workplaces," Silver said in a statement. "As gendered roles, performances and expectations at work have evolved in recent decades, women at the top echelons of organizations often find themselves in challenging positions.

“For example, they serve as mentors and role models to younger women who have much different work experiences and expectations. In addition, they may personally feel isolated in a still male-dominated executive space."

"As public dialogue about wage equality, sexual harassment and work-life balance took center stage in 2017 and 2018, women leaders in northern Nevada can find support and learning in relation to each other and with targeted learning materials," Moddelmog added.

Go here to learn more about the Women’s Leadership Initiative and to see the full lineup of salons and speakers.