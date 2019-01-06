Renoagogo business delivers chain store goods from Reno to North Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe residents and guests can now have groceries and supplies from big chain stores in Reno delivered straight to their door with Renoagogo, a new delivery service founded by long-time Incline Village residents Thomas Leone and his wife Tanya Seidel.

"I was familiar with the opportunities available in bigger cities and we wanted to create something and provide something for people in North Lake Tahoe," said Leone.

The two launched Renoagogo on Nov. 1 and now have around 20 clients, with business picking up during the holidays.

The service requires clients to submit a shopping list via text message, email or on Renoagogo's website and specify the desired delivery time. Clients can choose between a one-month or three-month plan or a one-time delivery.

The service initially only catered to those in Incline Village, Crystal Bay and King's Beach, but is now open to clients in Truckee. Leone said they are also looking to expand to South Lake Tahoe.

Delivery services such as this have become more prominent in the past few years with companies such as Postmates gaining traction in big cities. Renoagogo, however, will be the first delivery service available to North Lake Tahoe residents.

Recommended Stories For You

While the business focuses on larger stores such as Walmart, Costco, Target and Home Depot, Leone said they will deliver anything that is requested by a client with no limit on the number of items on a shopping list. So far they have received an array of requests during all hours of the day and night.

"We can pick up almost anything," he said. "For the vacation renter we can pick up things they forgot like gloves or hats.

"For hotel guests we can get food or any supplies they need because some of them don't have cars," he said, adding they can stock the refrigerators for short-term renters before they arrive.

In addition to food and basic supplies, Leone said they can pick up hardware, tools and lumber for contractors who may not have time to drive to Reno themselves.

Both Leone and Seidel have backgrounds in the technology industry with Leone still working as a documentation specialist for e-learning spaces as a side job.

"We're using our tech background to provide as much influence as we can and make things easier on our clients," he said.

While the two are currently the company's only employees, Leone said they will hire additional employees as the company grows.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.