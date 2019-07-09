Reno’s $400-a-month Village on Sage Street dorms to see first tenant July 10

RENO, Nev. — The $8.3 million Village on Sage Street dorm-style community in downtown Reno will see its first tenant move in this week, officials said.

Each of the 224 single-occupancy, 90-square-foot rooms includes a bed, closet, desk and flatscreen TV. Residents will pay $400 a month for rent that includes use of shared restrooms and a shared 4,000-square-foot kitchen facility.

Chris Askin, CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Nevada, told the NNBV on Tuesday that while a variety of landscaping and artwork upgrades still need to be completed, the living units themselves and bathrooms are fully compliant for move-in.

The Sage Street Recreation Building will house a lounge area with big screen TVs.

Courtesy Community Foundation of Western Nevada

“We’ll have a number of people moving in next week and the week after … we actually have our first resident moving in tomorrow (July 10),” Askin said. “We’ve been working real close with the building inspector, and everything is basically done.”

Askin added that permanent fencing for the gated community located at the corners of Fourth and Sage streets still needs to be erected, and the secure parking lot still needs to be striped, all of which will likely take roughly two weeks to complete.

Everything else, however — including security cameras, locks and ADA-compliant measures — are all up to code, he said.

“We think by the end of August … it will be all full,” Askin said.

A look inside one of the 90-square-foot units at the Village on Sage Street as staged in September 2018.

Photo: Kaleb M. Roedel

According to previous reports, the project is a collaborative effort among the Community Foundation, city of Reno and Volunteers of America Northern California and Northern Nevada, along with various private businesses.

On June 19, the partners issued a press release announcing the community would be open in July, and that roughly 300 people had already expressed interest in moving in.

“The Village on Sage Street … grew out of philanthropy and a sincere interest in helping people who are displaced from downtown motels or living in their cars while they work full time for minimum wages,” Askin said in the release. “The Village on Sage Street is a one-of-a-kind bridge housing option that could be a model for other cities. Reno’s rental living choices are limited, and we are willing to try something new by repurposing a mining man camp into a safe, secure, and comfortable development for a rent that people with very low incomes can afford.”

Askin told the NNBV Tuesday that the media push spiked interest in occupancy at Sage Street, with as many as 440 people now interested.

“And that’s after we eliminated duplicates,” Askin said.

The Recreation Building will also feature a gym.

Courtesy Community Foundation of Western Nevada

That said, prospective residents are still encouraged to apply, since some of those people interested may have moved out of the region or are otherwise no longer being considered, said Margaret Stewart, Communications Director of the Community Foundation, who added the the project is “vitally important” to address Reno’s affordable housing issues.

In order to live at Sage Street, applicants are required to have a monthly income between $1,330 and $2,680. Residents must also pass a background check conducted by VOA staff.

If approved, move-in would cost $800, which includes a $400 deposit.

Residents are responsible for their own food, but a “Grab and Go” convenience store run by Rounds Bakery will be on site, open 24 hours with microwaves available.

Reno developer Par Tolles, one of the visionaries behind the project, talks about its inception during a press conference on Sept. 6, 2018.

Photo: Kaleb M. Roedel

Askin said Tuesday that the store will be open by the end of August, once the community fills with tenants.

A Recreation Building will house Post Office boxes for each resident, a coin-operated laundry room, a lounge with big screen TVs, meeting rooms and a gym, among other amenities.

According to past reports, Summit Engineering and Pezonella Associates helped get the project through the planning and permitting process in 2018, and Q&D Construction and Helix Electric did much of the heavy lifting getting the site prepared for building delivery last summer.

Other local companies that have donated time or services include McGinley and Associates, Reno Engineering Corporation, Western Nevada Supply, Lifestyle Homes, Tolles Development Company, Gorelick Real Estate and Abbi Agency.

Prospective residents can sign up for a tour and interview through the Volunteers of America website at http://www.voa-ncnn.org/sagestreet.