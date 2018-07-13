Reno’s Corporate Pointe office building nearly full after AT&T moves in

RENO, Nev. — Only 12,500 square feet of office space remain at the Corporate Pointe office building located on the corner of McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia in Reno after AT&T signed a lease for more than 16,000 square feet of space, officials announced July 11.

According to a news release provided by PR firm Foundry, the AT&T lease bringing the building’s occupancy up to 83 percent. Further, in the last two years, Corporate Pointe owners invested $1.2 million in improvements at the 85,000 square-foot building.

"We updated the lobbies, rebuilt the restrooms and upgraded HVAC and mechanical systems throughout the building. It turned out beautifully," Jim Lagerquist, co-owner of Corporate Pointe, said in a statement. "In the last six months alone we have filled 26,000 square feet of our building. It's exciting to see a healthy office sector again."

Existing tenants include Mountain West Builders, Expediters International of Washington, Anthem Blue Cross and New York Life.

A remaining 12,500 square feet of office space, with a private outdoor patio, is still available on the first floor.

Lagerquist acquired the property, which includes the surrounding undeveloped land, in the early 2000s. The corner parcel, which is currently under construction, was sold to Home2 Suites by Hilton to erect a 95-room hotel set to open in October.