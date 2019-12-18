Reno’s Don Weir and Joe Dutra inducted into Business Leaders Hall of Fame

RENO, Nev. — On Nov. 13, Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada (JANN) inducted Don Weir and Joe Dutra into the Junior Achievement Business Leaders Hall of Fame in recognition of their work in Nevada.

“For the past 34 years JANN has recognized members in the community who have been instrumental in advancing education, business and the economy in Nevada by inducting them into the Business Leaders Hall of Fame,” according to the press release. “Don and Joe exemplify these attributes and are joining over 50 laureates who have been inducted over the past 34 years.”

Dutra, a third generation farmer, is president and CEO of candy manufacturer Kimmie Candy, which he launched in 2000 and moved to Reno in 2005, with full Reno-based operations commencing in 2008.

Weir came to Reno in 1965 to play baseball for the University of Nevada, Reno. In 1991, he purchased the Reno Dodge dealership from his father; Don Weir sold the dealership earlier this year to Dolan Auto Group.

Past inductees in attendance for the Nov. 13 event at the Grand Sierra Resort were Mayor Bob Cashell, Mayor Geno Martini, Luther Mack, Roberta Ross, Paul Perkins, Jim Rogers, Norm Dianda, John Sande III, Joe Mayer, Ron Zideck and Tom Dolan, according to a press release from JANN.

Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada teaches financial literacy, work-readiness and entrepreneurship in 13 counties to over 12,000 students annually. They utilize over 300 volunteers to teach grade-specific curriculum to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

In 2020, Junior Achievement will be celebrating its 101st year in existence and its 64th year in Northern Nevada.