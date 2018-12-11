Reno’s Erika Lamb, Kevin Sigstad among 2018 Nevada Realtors award winners

LAS VEGAS — The statewide Nevada Realtors group honored top members at an awards event in Las Vegas last week, as well as naming longtime industry leader Heidi Kasama as its 2018 Nevada Realtor of the Year.

Kasama, of Las Vegas, served as 2018 president of the Nevada Realtors after being president-elect the previous year. She is also a past president of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

At its annual installation of officers and awards event held Dec. 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada Realtors also presented awards to the following longtime members:

• Erika Lamb — Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award for ongoing and consistent service to the association and the real estate profession. Lamb, of Reno, has been an active member of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors (RSAR), and is also a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers and the Institute of Real Estate Management.

• Kevin Sigstad — Joe Nolan Award recognizing spirit, passion and professionalism in serving fellow Realtors. Sigstad, of Reno, is a past president of the Nevada Realtors and the RSAR.

• Greg Martin — Realtor Achievement Award for outstanding service to local and state associations, as chosen by the state association president. Martin, of Elko, served as the 2017 president of the Nevada Realtors after being president-elect in 2016. He is also a past president of the Elko County Association of Realtors.

• Devin Reiss — Realtor Active in Politics Award for government affairs advocacy and activities. Reiss, also a past president of GLVAR, was honored for playing a leading role in the association's initiatives supporting private property rights and other causes that are vital to the industry.

Go to http://www.nvar.org to learn more about the Nevada Realtors.