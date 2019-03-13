Reno’s KPS3 gets marketing contract for Carson City tourism agency

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority on Monday selected Reno's KPS3 for its new marketing and public relations firm.

Five firms responded to the CCCTA's request for proposal and the choice came down to KPS3 and Carson City-based Nevada Momentum.

"It was a very tough decision, both firms came in very well prepared," said Mike Jones, CCCTA chair.

The CCCTA is contracting separately with Computer Artistry, a Carson City graphic design firm owned by Tara Burke.

The CCCTA is also working on a contract for the redesign of its website. Bids on the RFP are due March 25.

In other CCCTA news, Executive Directory David Peterson said the agency recently discovered it's been overcharged for its printer lease and is now working with Konica Minolta, its supplier, to fix the issue.

Further, Peterson said he's reaching out to the city's top five hotels to try to figure out why revenue at those lodging properties dropped by $288,743.70, or 26.3 percent, last November.

Jones said the issue may have been remodeling projects at one or more of the properties that took rooms off the market for the month. Revenue was back up $20,460.52 or 2.4 percent in December.

Peterson said he wasn't concerned and CCCTA revenue, which comes from room tax, is ahead of projections.