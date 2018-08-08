Reno’s KPS3 Marketing acquires 120 West Strategic Communications

RENO, Nev. â€” Reno-based marketing and digital communications firm KPS3 Marketing on Aug. 8 announced the acquisition of 120 West Strategic Communications.

According to a news release provided byÂ KPS3, as part of the acquisition, Ira M. Gostin, MBA, APR, 120 West's founder and president, will join KPS3 as vice president of marketing and client engagement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to have Ira join KPS3 in this role as we continue to expand into new markets," said Rob Gaedtke, CEO of KPS3. "Ira's extensive business background and agency knowledge are fully aligned with our growth strategy."

In the past two years,Â 120 West has won several awards for its stakeholder engagement approach to public relations, and Gostin was named Chief Marketing Officer of the Year in the Western United States by Corporate Vision Magazine.

Gostin received his undergraduate degree at California State University, Long Beach, and an MBA with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Phoenix. He has attended executive education at Columbia University and New York University. He received his Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) in 2017. In 2007, Gostin worked at KPS3 in the public relations department following grad school.

Go toÂ kps3.comÂ to learn more aboutÂ KPS3 Marketing.