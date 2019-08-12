Reno’s LUX dynamics breaks ground on new building; 50 new jobs expected

RENO, Nev. — United Construction is partnering with LUX dynamics to design and build the Reno-based lighting fixture company’s new manufacturing facility.

The 51,050-square-foot tilt-up building will be located within blocks of the existing LUX dynamics corporate headquarters at 1350 Capital Blvd. in Reno, according to an Aug. 7 press release from United Construction.

When the facility is complete, LUX reportedly will have capacity to expand its team of 48 to upwards of 100 employees. LUX will continue administrative and R&D operations at its corporate headquarters after the new building is ready.

LUX dynamics was founded in 2008 by inventor John McCarty after he identified an opportunity to improve the design of industrial lighting fixtures so they would stay cooler, and in turn, last longer.

Their designs for high quality, longer-lasting products garner high demand nationwide among government agencies, NASA, industrial facilities, gymnasiums and even aquatic centers.

“While LUX dynamics’ luminaires are frequently used in local facilities, the biggest driver of recent growth comes from government contracts for use throughout the United States,” according to the press release. “Their products are 100% made in America and engineered to reduce replacement costs.”

Construction for the new building has already begun, according to United, and a groundbreaking ceremony will take place Friday, August 16.

According to the press release, the building will feature 28-foot clear-height ceilings and a 5,724-square-foot mezzanine that offers flexible expansion options.

“We are honored that LUX dynamics selected us to build their new facility. There is something symbolic about building for an expanding, Reno-based company that nationally represents quality and ingenuity cultivated in our own backyard,” Michael Russell, CEO of United Construction, said in a statement. “Our industrial projects proudly feature LUX dynamics fixtures, similar to the ones that are illuminating NASA. They are manufactured down the street from our office — and that is incredible.”

McCarty said he is grateful for the support he has received from the Northern Nevada community and would like to acknowledge Doug Erwin and Nancy McCormick with the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).

Also, as a long-time member of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Reno Tahoe, McCarty said he appreciates the support he’s received from them over the years.