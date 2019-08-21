Reno’s MYNT Cannabis donates $11,000 to Operation Backpack

RENO, Nev. — A Northern Nevada cannabis dispensary donated more than $11,000 to families across the area as part of this year’s Operation Backpack fundraiser.

The annual fundraiser by Volunteers of America Northern California & Northern Nevada, which ran July 15 through August 2, provides thousands of backpacks, grade specific school supplies, and a variety of support services to homeless, at-risk and foster children from pre-school to high school levels throughout the Bay Area, Greater Sacramento Area and Reno regions.

Reno-based MYNT Cannabis Dispensary made the $11,000 donation on Aug. 16 to Operation Backpack “in hopes to exceed last year’s goal of distributing more than 800 backpacks to youth served by the Volunteers of America Family Shelter and ReStart programs, as well as children served by the Washoe County School District Children in Transition program,” according to a press release provided on behalf of MYNT Cannabis by Design on Edge marketing firm.

“Each year, thousands of homeless and at-risk children in our local community return to school without the basic supplies they need,” Pat Cashell, VOA Northern Nevada Regional Director, said in a statement. “But I’ve seen huge smiles on the faces of kids who receive a new backpack filled with supplies, and the difference these backpacks can make for them.

“The contribution from MYNT and so many others will help us work towards ending the cycle of poverty by giving local kids the tools they need to succeed through Operation Backpack.”

This year, WCSD Children in Transition will serve more than 3,000 homeless and at-risk children in our community.

“It’s a good feeling to know that there are businesses owners out there that believe in what we’re doing here and understand the impact we’re having on this community and they want to be part of it,” stated Linda Grace, VOA Northern Nevada Regional Development Officer.

Go here to learn more about Operation Backpack.