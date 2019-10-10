Reno’s newest full-service hospital to break ground Oct. 18

RENO, Nev. — The groundbreaking celebration for the region’s newest full-service hospital is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18.

The new Northern Nevada Medical Center campus, known as Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center, is slated for the corners of Longley Lane and Double R Boulevard.

According to an Oct. 10 media advisory, the official groundbreaking event will take place at that location from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The celebration is a milestone moment for our region as it marks the newest full-service hospital to be built in nearly a century,” according to the advisory. “Sierra Medical Center represents the future of healthcare delivery and reflects our commitment to delivering the highest level of quality care and excellence to our region.”

According to previous reports, Sierra Medical Center is planned to open within three years of groundbreaking and is expected to alleviate some healthcare access concerns amid Northern Nevada’s continuing population growth. All beds at the facility will be private.

“We saw the growth,” NNMC CEO Alan Olive told the NNBV previously. “We had a lot of providers coming to us as an organization to help address the growth and needs. But even with these amazing things we are about to do, we had to focus on (providing) care today. We knew we could not bring up the new hospital fast enough to address need.”