Reno’s Noble Studios to donate $120K in work to Crisis Call Center of Nevada

RENO, Nev. — Noble Studios' community service program, Noble Deeds, this week selected the Crisis Call Center of Nevada to receive free brand and digital marketing services valued at $120,000.

Each year, employees from Noble Studios — which has offices in Reno and Las Vegas, as well as San Francisco and Bristol, England — donate digital marketing services to at least one Nevada nonprofit.

After considering nearly 20 applicants across the state, the Noble Deeds Committee selected the Crisis Call Center for its commitment to providing critical statewide help to Nevadans in crisis situations specific to suicide, domestic violence, substance abuse and child/elderly abuse and neglect.

"The Board of Directors and staff the Crisis Call Center are excited and grateful to be awarded such a generous donation by Noble Studios," said the Crisis Call Center Executive Director Rachelle Pellissier. "We are so happy that we will finally be able to improve all our digital outreach and response mechanisms. This donation will help us save lives!"

The Crisis Call Center is one of the longest continuously operating crisis centers in the country, providing services and support to the entire state of Nevada, as well as relief and assistance nationally to people in critical need.

The organization's mission is to, "provide compassionate assistance to people in crisis through the use of modern technology and advanced communication to help them make healthy life choices."

Noble's contribution will include brand strategy, strategic planning, information architecture, a newly-redesigned responsive website, a WordPress content management system, content creation, photo/video and a digital marketing strategy.

"As a statewide marketing agency, the purpose of our annual Noble Deeds project is to make the biggest impact possible by putting our creative digital performance marketing skills to work for the greater good of Nevadans,” said Noble Studios Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Season Lopiccolo. "According to most national studies the suicide rate in Nevada is nearly double that of the national average. We are excited to be assisting an organization that is impactful and important to our state's health.”

Past Noble Deeds recipients include Silver State Fair Housing, Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary, the Discovery Museum and Arts for All Nevada.

The next call for entries will be announced in early 2019.

This article was provided by Noble Studios. Go here to learn more about Noble Deeds.