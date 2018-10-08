Reno’s Pacific States Communications rebrands to ‘PacStates’

RENO, Nev. — Pacific States Communications announced Oct. 3 the company will formally launch a new IT Support Division, a move that includes rebranding the company name to “PacStates.”

The rebrand also features a new company logo and updated website.

"Our industry is constantly changing and we are developing right along with it. Our updated logo and website symbolize our evolving industry, our new IT support division and our commitment to providing all business technology and telecommunication needs with one call," said Michael Buis, CEO of PacStates, in a statement.

The new IT Support Division will reportedly provide 24/7 technical support, a U.S.-based desktop help desk, server monitoring, Virtual CIO, and more by certified technicians and customer-support specialists.

PacStates was founded in 1986; its home offices are located at 240 S. Rock Blvd. in Reno.