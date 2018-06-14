Reno’s Shoppers Square being renamed to ‘Reno Public Market’

RENO, Nev. — Owners of Reno’s Shoppers Square, in partnership with Foothill Partners, announced June 14 the shopping center will rebrand to “Reno Public Market.”

The renaming is part of the center's revitalization project, which includes a complete redevelopment of the property to accommodate additional tenants and amenities that align with the marketplace's new aesthetics, according to a news release sent on behalf of the property.

"My family envisioned a future in retail, and for more than 54 years we have found success in doing so. Now we are taking the next step, and a part of that next step is a new brand," Rick Casazza, representative of the Casazza family, which founded the property in 1962, said in a statement. "We've been planning and dedicating time to this project for over two years, and are proud to be sharing our vision with the public now."

The original 150,000 square-foot structure will be de-malled to make way for contemporary spaces, according to development plans, which will include a contemporary public market food hall, daily-needs retail spaces and a specialty organic grocer.

Costs associated with the redevelopment and project are estimated at $34 million. Visit renopublicmarket.com to learn more.