Reno’s Wide Awake wins National Silver Telly Award

RENO, Nev. — Wide Awake, a Reno-based marketing and innovation agency that specializes in marketing for gaming and hospitality properties, has been awarded a National Silver Telly Award for the non-broadcast video created in partnership with AGS (NYSE: AGS) titled "Obsessed With the Game."

This video was designed as a brand awareness video for AGS and their presence at the 2017 Global Gaming Expo (G2E), the world's largest conference and trade show for the gaming industry.

The video featured members of their team, including AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez and Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Investor Relations Julia Boguslawski, with painted chests spelling out O-B-S-E-S-S-E-D, waving foam fingers, and showcasing their team's passion to continue to develop some of the best slot, table, and social casino games in the market.

Go here to watch the video.