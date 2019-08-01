Renown Health, Anthem reach new contract deal at zero hour

RENO, Nev. — Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Renown Health today announced they have reached an agreement on a new contract.

According to an Aug. 1 news release provided by Renown Health, “the agreement protects affordability and provides Anthem members with continued in-network access to all Renown hospitals and physicians.”

The news release did not reveal details of the contract.

According to media reports, the previous contract between Renown and Anthem was set to expire July 31, 2019, meaning anyone with Anthem health insurance would no longer be able to use Renown doctors as in-network providers.

The new agreement reportedly applies to Anthem consumers enrolled in employer based HMO and PPO plans and provides continued in-network access to Renown affiliated care providers and facilities.

“… Our members remained our number one priority as we worked hard and in good faith to find common ground and reach an agreement that helps achieve greater affordability,” Mike Murphy, president of Anthem, said in a statement that also expressed the company was “pleased” to reach a deal at the zero hour.

Dr. Tony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown Health, shared a similar statement of appreciation.

“We appreciate the collaborative approach of both teams to reach resolution,” he said. “… As doctors, nurses and care givers, we want to ensure the greatest access, experience and highest-quality care for every member of our community including those insured by Anthem.”

Consumers with questions can contact Anthem by using the toll-free number on the back of their current Anthem identification card or going to anthem.com/renown.

