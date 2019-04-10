Renown Health opens first urgent care facility in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City has another urgent care provider.

Renown Health opened its first urgent care facility in Carson City on Tuesday at 2814 N. Carson St., Suite 1010.

"Renown is always looking to provide healthcare in Northern Nevada," said Derek Beenfeldt, chairman, primary and urgent care. "The quality of care we stress to offer is one of the driving forces to cause patients to want to come see us."

The roughly 5,000-square-foot facility has six examination rooms, X-ray equipment, and a physician or advanced practitioner to provide what Beenfeldt said is care for acute but not emergency conditions.

"We're looking forward to a long and prosperous partnership," Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell said at the ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. "Healthcare is a big deal and a big part of what makes a community sustainable."

Crowell also thanked Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, which remodeled the space.

Renown Health Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.