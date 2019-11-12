Renowned ‘chaos coach’ Corinne Hancock to keynote Nov. 22 WIN breakfast

RENO, Nev. — Western Industrial Nevada’s (WIN) November power breakfast will feature Corinne Hancock, a world-renowned chaos coach. leadership expert and keynote speaker.

“In work and in life, we’re put to the test not when things are going right, but when they get chaotic,” Hancock said in a press release provided by WIN.“How we react can be the difference between success and failure, while also determining whether our team comes together or completely falls apart.”

This month’s WIN breakfast is set for 7-9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa — a week earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to WIN, attendees will take away, among other key points:

Tested framework that demonstrates how to prepare for chaos, what to do when it happens and how to be at their best when things are challenging.

Tools they can immediately use to improve collaboration and enhance the effectiveness of their communication.

Exercises that reveal how our thoughts, actions and language influence others and impact our ability to thrive in chaos.

Breakfast cost is $45 for non-members and $20 for members who do not have a pre-paid membership.

According to her website, Hancock is, among other things, a certified leadership coach who has worked on numerous contracts with the Department of State and Department of Defense, helping develop the next generation of African Leaders and improve healthcare systems in some of the most underserved, war-torn parts of our world.