Resort near Donner Summit hits market for $6 million

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — For those tired of sharing snow with the Lake Tahoe masses, and are plush with an extra $6 million, a recreational resort has hit the market just before winter.

Kingvale Recreational Resort off Interstate 80 in Soda Springs, about eight miles from Donner Summit and 45 minutes or so west of Reno, has been listed for $5,999,000 by California Outdoor Properties.

The 297-acre property is a sledding and tubing destination, especially for residents in Sacramento and the Bay Area.

The listing says a concessionaire runs snowmobiles in the winter and ATV and dirt bikes in the summer. There are existing roads and expansion opportunities include a zip line, ropes course, an electric bike trail system and a wedding venue.

The resort has a 90,000-gallon water tank on-site and is a former site of a horse rental operation where guided tours would go into the neighboring Tahoe National Forest.

The purchase would also include a permit to mine surface granite boulders used for landscaping and a 20-year lease on a pizza restaurant.

The listing says the property grossed $500,000 in 2018.

According to Zillow.com, the property last sold for $1,042,000 in August 2017.