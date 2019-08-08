Restaurants, farms partner for Reno’s first-ever Local Food Week

REN, Nev. — Growing NV, a project created to connect Northern Nevada’s local food system, will present its first-ever local food week from Aug. 11-17 at locations throughout Reno.

According to a press release provided by the Neon Agency, the week kicks off Sunday, Aug. 11, with a community garden tour at St. Mary’s Community Garden, and it culminates with a farm tour and picnic at Betsy Caughlin Donnelley Park.

A cooking class at Nothing to It Culinary Center, farm-to-table mixer at Great Basin Brewing Company and melon sampling at Riverside Farmers Market are a few of the events scheduled to fill the week.

Most Local Food Week events are free and open to the public.

In all, 20 farmers and restaurants in the Reno-Sparks area, Carson City and Fallon are participating, some of which in Reno include Chez Louie, Coffeebar and Homegrown Gastropub, among others.

“There are so many awesome happenings in the local food scene,” event creator Jolene Cook said in a statement. “We want Local Food Week to become a road map for people to discover and experience all the deliciousness that local food has to offer.”

Details and a full schedule of events can be found at the website http://www.growingnv.com.

Growing NV, known also as Reno Food Systems, is a nonprofit project of the Neon Agency, with support from the Nevada Department of Agriculture.