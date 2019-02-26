Rise of technology topic of NNBV March Breakfast & Business event

RENO, Nev. — Representatives from Blockchains LLC, Renown Health and Microsoft will be among those who take part in the Northern Nevada Business View’s March 7 Breakfast & Business event, “The Rise of Technology.”

The event is set for 7-9 a.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Scheduled speakers include:

Dave Archer: President and Chief Executive Officer, NCET

Dr. Kristen Averyt: President, Desert Research Institute

Matthew Digesti: Director of Collaborative Links Division, Blockchains LLC

Ron Fuschillo: Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Renown Health

Erin Krug: Director of Global Process Management, Microsoft Business Operations

Daniel Price: CEO, Breadware

The panel will discuss topics such as cybersecurity and data protection; blockchain and cryptocurrency; relevant bills being discussed in Carson City during the 2019 Nevada Legislative session; and various technology trends that are impacting regional businesses, big and small.

The Nonprofit Spotlight for the March event is the Northern Nevada branch of the American Heart Association.

The NNBV’s Breakfast & Business series takes place the first Thursday of each month (excluding January and February; also, the July event is July 11 due to the Independence Day holiday), allowing regional business leaders and residents to network and hear from an expert panel on various topics, all while enjoying a hearty breakfast.

Tickets cost $20 for NNBV subscribers, and $25 for non-subscribers. Go here to purchase a ticket and learn more.