Rob Galloway named Sierra Nevada Media Group general manager

Rob Galloway



CARSON CITY, Nev. — A 17-year veteran of local media, sales, and marketing in the Sierra Nevada region has been named general manager of Swift Communications’ Sierra Nevada Media Group, which includes the Nevada Appeal and Northern Nevada Business View, among other publications.

Rob Galloway begins his new position Monday, June 10.

Galloway also serves as group publisher of the Nevada Appeal, Tahoe Tribune in South Lake Tahoe, The Record-Courier in Gardnerville and Lahontan Valley News in Fallon.

He assumed the role of publisher in November and now adds the role of general manager. Outgoing SNMG General Manager Brooke Warner will advise Galloway through the calendar year. She will stay on with SNMG working in various roles.

Galloway started his career in media at the Nevada Appeal in 2002.

There, he worked his way through a variety of positions, learning the ropes of the business.

In March 2012, Galloway joined the Reno Gazette Journal as Key Accounts Sales Manager. In this role, Galloway oversaw the team responsible for the RGJ’s largest book of business and helped successfully launch the Reno.com URL for the Gannett-owned operation.

In March 2016, Galloway assumed the role of publisher for the Tahoe Tribune, rejoining the Swift Communications family.

Galloway, his wife Allison, and their four children (Ryan, Camryn, Audrey and Preston) enjoy the recreational activities Northern Nevada offers.

When not chasing their kids around with their extracurricular activities, they enjoy spending time golfing, cooking, hiking, horseback riding, and spending time with their three horses and three dogs.

Galloway can be reached at 775-283-5588 or rgalloway@nevadaappeal.com.

Swift Communications is the owner of the Nevada Appeal, The Record-Courier, Lahontan Valley News, Tahoe Tribune, Tahoe Magazine and Northern Nevada Business View, serving Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe.