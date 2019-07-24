RSAR selects 3 finalists for ‘REALTORS(R) Build A Better Block’ project

RENO, Nev. — The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors has selected three finalists for its annual “REALTORS Build A Better Block” project.

According to a July 19 press release provided by KPS3 Marketing on behalf of the Realtor group, the finalists were chosen from a strong field of nonprofits that currently have projects “that will transform underused or unused space in Northern Nevada into community space accessible by all.”

The REALTORS® Build a Better Block campaign committee will assist one of these three finalists in the final stages of their project by awarding them a grant to help finalize their project:

United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierras: Born Learning Trails

The Born Learning Trail is a series of 10 interactive signs (in English and Spanish), placed alongside a trail, that offers free learning opportunities to engage children in literacy and imagination. Born Learning Trails support families and caregivers of children (0-5) with an educational component that will enhance experiences at selected sites. The trail enhances a park’s overall attraction and creates an inclusive and welcoming educational environment for every member of our community.

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza-Sparks Marina

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza (NVMP) is composed of Nevada residents engaging Nevada architects, engineers and developers to make a positive impact on Nevada’s economy by building a memorial that both preserves the state’s history and commemorates the sacrifices of Nevada’s unsung heroes dating back to Nevada’s inclusion as a state in 1864. The NVMP, which will be free to the public, will be located at the Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive.

Main St. Beatification Project: Art Park- Fernley, NV

The city of Fernley is in the process of creating a community space in the downtown area, which will house a multi-faceted events center and the future complex for the Boys and Girls Club. Across the street from this area is Main St. Park, or Art Park. Art Park currently houses two art projects from the Black Rock Art Foundation. Many of the community members utilize this park as a resting point in their daily travels in and around Fernley.

Go here to learn more about the three finalists and to cast your vote. The finalist with the most votes will be awarded the funding and assistance. Voting will end on Friday, Aug. 9.