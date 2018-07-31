RSAR’s ‘Build a Better Block’ project to benefit three organizations

RENO, Nev. — The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors (RSAR) has selected three recipients for its annual "Realtors Build A Better Block" project.

These organizations submitted project plans to create a new public space by transforming an underused or unused space into a community meeting place that will be accessible to everyone.

Each organization received $2,500 in funding and assistance from RSAR to plan, organize and implement the project.

The recipients include: Committal Shelter for Veterans services at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley; Tahoe Pyramid Trail Kiosk, Silva Ranch Road in Mogul; and The Hive at Lazy 5 Regional Park in Sparks.

Go to http://www.rsar.net to learn more.