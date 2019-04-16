RSAR’s ‘REALTORS Build A Better Block’ project accepting applications

RENO, Nev. – The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors is accepting applications for its annual "REALTORS Build A Better Block" project.

According to an RSAR press release, REALTORS Build a Better Block gives organizations the opportunity to submit project plans to create a new public space by transforming an underused or unused space into a community meeting place that will be accessible to everyone.

Organizations must meet the following project criteria:

Project should be located outside (not inside a building) in Washoe County or Fernley

Project must be a “multi-functional” space for everyone in the community, including amenities for everyone (i.e. seating, paths, artwork, etc.)

Project must be compliant with city permitting and zoning

Project must incorporate the Power of Ten by offering at least 10 things to do or 10 reasons to be there (i.e. sitting area to read, history to experience, people to meet, area to play, people to watch, outdoors to enjoy, things to learn, etc.)

Additional grant money may be available for projects to fund the creation and building of new public spaces

Once applications are reviewed, there will then be a voting process to select a project winner. The chosen winner will receive $2,500 in funding and assistance to plan, organize and implement the project.

Visit the RSAR’s project website to learn more about the project requirements and to apply. Applications will be accepted until May 31, 2019.