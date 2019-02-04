Rural Nevada businesses, ag producers sought for energy grants

CARSON CITY, Nev. â€” USDA Rural Development Nevada is encouraging small rural business owners and agricultural producers to apply for energy cost assistance through USDA's Rural Energy for America Program.

According to a state news release, REAP grants “can assist with up to one-fourth of the cost of installing a renewable energy system, such as wind, solar, small hydropower, geothermal, renewable biomass and hydrogen derived from those renewable resources.”

“REAP grants can also pay up to one-fourth of the cost to make energy efficiency improvements such as new lighting, windows, HVAC, insulation, fans, and automated controls that reduce energy consumption,” according to the release.

For example, Fernley-based company FortifiberÂ recently used REAP funds to offset purchase of a roof-top solar system to reduce energy costs.

Eligible agricultural projects can be anywhere in the state, so long as they produce 50 percent or more of income from farming/ranching.

Business projects must be located in rural areas with a population of 50,000 or less. USDA accepts REAP guaranteed loan applications year-round; the next REAP grant deadline for funding of $20,000 or less is April 1.

Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. at the Nevada State Office, 1390 S. Curry St., Carson City, NV 89703.

Go here to learn more.